July 11, 2025 / 12:17 PM

Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton team up on 'A Song to Sing'

By Jessica Inman
Miranda Lambert arrives on the red carpet for the CMA Awards in November. She collaborated with Chris Stapleton on "A Song to Sing," out Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo
July 11 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert is teaming up with Chris Stapleton on new music.

The country music singers released the single "A Song to Sing" and its lyric video Friday.

"I want you to know, you are a part of me, baby, you're the heart of me," they sing. "Together we can write a song to sing."

The song was inspired in part by Stapleton's relationship with his wife and collaborator, Morgane Stapleton.

"Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and Morgane have both lived it. To have someone so soulful and willing to go into the heart of the feelings, to share the pull of the road and creative life -- and what that means when you love someone with every bit of your being is next level," Lambert said, per Taste of Country.

Lambert and Stapleton previously collaborated on Stapleton's "What Am I Gonna Do," and both are currently touring.

Miranda Lambert's career: Country music, red carpets and awards

Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

