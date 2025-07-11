Trending
Music
July 11, 2025 / 8:47 AM

Blackpink take over in 'Jump' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Blackpink released their first single of 2025 on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blackpink released their first single of 2025 on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink have released their first single of 2025.

The song "Jump" and an accompanying music video dropped Friday.

The video opens with images of Blackpink members Rose, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo on billboards.

The K-pop stars then lead a dance party that takes over an entire city.

"So come up with me, I'll take you high," they sing. "That prima donna spice up your life."

The song arrives as Blackpink embark on their Deadline tour, which continues through Jan. 18.

They released the album Born Pink in 2022.

Lisa recently appeared in Season 3 of The White Lotus. She released her solo album Alter Ego in March.

Jennie saw her solo album Ruby drop that same month.

Rose released her solo album Rosie in December and Jisoo dropped her EP, Amortage, in February.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Justin Bieber drops new album 'Swag'
Music // 56 minutes ago
Justin Bieber drops new album 'Swag'
July 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Justin Bieber dropped a new album called "Swag" on Friday.
Paul McCartney announces 'Got Back' North American tour dates
Music // 19 hours ago
Paul McCartney announces 'Got Back' North American tour dates
July 10 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney is going on tour. "Got Back" kicks off in Palm Desert, Calif. on Sept. 29 and winds down in Chicago Nov. 25.
Tori Kelly pregnant, celebrates with song
Music // 23 hours ago
Tori Kelly pregnant, celebrates with song
July 10 (UPI) -- Music artist Tori Kelly is celebrating her pregnancy with a new song. She released "Let's Make ..." and a music video to accompany it on Thursday.
Aespa performs 'Dark Arts' in 'PUBG' collab launch film
Music // 2 days ago
Aespa performs 'Dark Arts' in 'PUBG' collab launch film
July 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is kicking off its "PUBG: Battlegrounds" collaboration with the "Dark Arts" launch film released Wednesday.
Le Sserafim releases video for 'Kawaii,' the 'My Melody' theme song
Music // 2 days ago
Le Sserafim releases video for 'Kawaii,' the 'My Melody' theme song
July 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim released the music video for their song "Kawaii," which will serve as the "My Melody & Kuromi" theme song, on Tuesday.
Chad Stahleski directs Evanescence's 'Ballerina' song music video
Music // 3 days ago
Chad Stahleski directs Evanescence's 'Ballerina' song music video
July 7 (UPI) -- Evanescence released a new video for "Fight Like a Girl" featuring K.Flay on Monday. "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski directs the video for the song from "Ballerina."
Matt Cameron leaves Pearl Jam after '27 fantastic years'
Music // 3 days ago
Matt Cameron leaves Pearl Jam after '27 fantastic years'
July 7 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron is stepping back from the band after nearly three decades, he announced Monday.
Blackpink appears on billboards in 'Jump' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink appears on billboards in 'Jump' music video teaser
July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its "Jump" music video, due Friday. The song will mark the K-pop stars' first single of 2025.
Twice shares 'This is For' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Twice shares 'This is For' music video teaser
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Twice is teasing a music video for "This is For" ahead of the release of their studio album of the same name, due Friday.
Ozzy Osbourne plays final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham
Music // 4 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne plays final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham
July 6 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne played his final concert with his legendary heavy-metal band, Black Sabbath, in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

Trending Stories

'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Love Island's' Cierra Ortega is 'truly' sorry for using racial slur
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
'Scrubs' officially returning with 3 original stars
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Simon Helberg finally gets to play the hero in 'Poker Face'
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Frank travels to New Foodland in 'Sausage Party: Foodtopia' S2 trailer
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series
Larry David, Obamas team up for HBO sketch comedy series

Follow Us