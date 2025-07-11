July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink have released their first single of 2025.

The song "Jump" and an accompanying music video dropped Friday.

The video opens with images of Blackpink members Rose, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo on billboards.

The K-pop stars then lead a dance party that takes over an entire city.

"So come up with me, I'll take you high," they sing. "That prima donna spice up your life."

The song arrives as Blackpink embark on their Deadline tour, which continues through Jan. 18.

They released the album Born Pink in 2022.

Lisa recently appeared in Season 3 of The White Lotus. She released her solo album Alter Ego in March.

Jennie saw her solo album Ruby drop that same month.

Rose released her solo album Rosie in December and Jisoo dropped her EP, Amortage, in February.

