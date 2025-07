July 11 (UPI) -- Pop music star Justin Bieber dropped a new album called Swag on Friday.

This is the seventh studio album for the 31-year-old singer and his first since 2021's Justice.

The new record features 21 songs and appearances by Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain and Lil B.

People.com cited an unnamed source as saying Thursday that Bieber's latest project was intended to be darker, more vulnerable and less polished" than his previous offerings.

