July 11 (UPI) -- Ciara took to Today's City Concert Stage for the first time in a decade Friday.

The singer, 39, performed a medley of her hit songs, including "Goodies" and "1,2 Step," which dropped in 2004, and her 2019 track "Level Up." She also performed "Drop Your Love," a song from her upcoming eighth studio album, CiCi, which arrives Aug. 22.

The 14-track album will include previously released titles such as "How we Roll," "BRB," "Low Key," "Type A Party," "Ecstasy," "Wassup," "2 in Luv," "Forever" and "Winning."

Ciara said the album is her way of thanking her fans for their continued support. Her album Goodies arrived in 2004.

"I really wouldn't be standing here without them, so that's what this album's about -- a lot of good times, a lot of joy, a lot of fun, a lot of dancing," she said. "I want you to dance and have a good time on this project."

As for performing on Today for the first time in 10 years, the music artist said, "It feels even better. It's such a blessing to be here and to know that I have the opportunity to do this 10 years later and it makes me feel like there's 10 more years and 10 more years and 10 more years!" she said.

Ciara performs live on NBC's 'Today'