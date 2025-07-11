Trending
July 11, 2025 / 3:22 PM

Queens of the Stone Age perform 'Running Joke' on 'Kimmel'

By Ben Hooper
July 11 (UPI) -- Rock band Queens of the Stone Age appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform a combination of their songs "Running Joke" and "Paper Machete."

The band, introduced by guest host Anthony Anderson, performed the songs as they appear in Alive in the Catacombs, the band's film chronicling their performance in the catacombs beneath Paris.

"Running Joke" originally appeared as a bonus track on the band's 2007 album, Era Vulgaris.

"Paper Machete" first appeared on their 2023 release In Times New Roman.

Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs was filmed and recorded in July 2024 in the catacombs beneath Paris.

"Every aesthetic decision, every choice of song, every configuration of instruments... absolutely everything was planned and played with deference to the Catacombs -- from the acoustics and ambient sounds -- dripping water, echoes and natural resonance -- to the darkly atmospheric lighting tones that enhance the music," the official synopsis reads.

The film is available now to stream and download.

