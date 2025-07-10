Paul McCartney announces 'Got Back' North American tour dates

July 10 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney is going on tour.

His Got Back tour kicks off in Palm Desert, Calif. on Sept. 29 and winds down in Chicago Nov. 25.

In total, the former member of The Beatles will perform 19 shows across 16 locations in the United States and Canada.

He previously toured North America in 2022, selling out every venue he visited. That tour culminated in the Glastonbury Festival in England.

Presale begins Tuesday, before going on sale July 18.

In February, the icon took to the Bowery Ballroom stage in New York City, surprising fans with the concert hours before it started.

He also recently collaborated with Barbra Streisand for a song on her duets album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2.