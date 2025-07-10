Trending
July 10, 2025

Paul McCartney announces 'Got Back' North American tour dates

By Jessica Inman
Paul McCartney and his band perform at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. in 2022. He is returning to North America for a tour beginning in September. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Paul McCartney and his band perform at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. in 2022. He is returning to North America for a tour beginning in September.

July 10 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney is going on tour.

His Got Back tour kicks off in Palm Desert, Calif. on Sept. 29 and winds down in Chicago Nov. 25.

In total, the former member of The Beatles will perform 19 shows across 16 locations in the United States and Canada.

He previously toured North America in 2022, selling out every venue he visited. That tour culminated in the Glastonbury Festival in England.

Presale begins Tuesday, before going on sale July 18.

In February, the icon took to the Bowery Ballroom stage in New York City, surprising fans with the concert hours before it started.

He also recently collaborated with Barbra Streisand for a song on her duets album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2.

