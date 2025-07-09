Trending
July 9, 2025 / 8:36 AM

Aespa performs 'Dark Arts' in 'PUBG' collab launch film

By Jessica Inman
The members of Aespa appear in a "Dark Arts" launch film promoting their "PUBG" collaboration. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
July 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is kicking off its PUBG: Battlegrounds collaboration with the "Dark Arts" launch film released Wednesday.

The video features Aespa's song "Dark Arts" and shows the K-pop stars shooting guns and fighting opponents before ultimately taking off in a convertible.

"The PUBG x Aespa collaboration drops with a bang -- channeling Aespa's aggressive beats, sharp aesthetics and signature metallic punch into the PUBG world," an official synopsis reads.

PUBG now contains an Aespa Emote Stage, Desert Dome, Rest Stop and Crop Field, a press release states. Console players will have access to the collaboration July 17.

The battle royale multiplayer game was released in 2017.

Aespa, which includes Ningning, Karina, Giselle and Winter, will release the "Dark Arts" song in full July 15. They released their single "Dirty Work" in June.

