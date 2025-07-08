Trending
Le Sserafim releases video for 'Kawaii,' the 'My Melody' theme song

By Jessica Inman
Le Sserafim released a music video Tuesday for their song that will serve as the "My Melody &amp; Kuromi" theme song. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 2 | Le Sserafim released a music video Tuesday for their song that will serve as the "My Melody & Kuromi" theme song. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Le Sserafim is back with a new music video.

The South Korean girl group released the music video for their song "Kawaii," which will serve as the My Melody & Kuromi theme song, on Tuesday.

The video shows clips from the Netflix show alongside Le Sserafim members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kauha and Hong Eunchae, who sing and bake cupcakes together.

"We rise and dance, dance, dance," they sing. "Cause you know, 24-7 I gotcha, 24-7 I gotcha."

In the Netflix series, Melody owns a Mariland cake shop. Kuromi's sweet treat shop, meanwhile, isn't thriving.

The characters were initially introduced in 1975 and 2005, respectively, and the series will follow the duo as they overcome "a crisis that threatens everyone," according to an official synopsis.

In March, Le Sserafim released their EP Hot.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

