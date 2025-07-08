July 8 (UPI) -- Le Sserafim is back with a new music video.

The South Korean girl group released the music video for their song "Kawaii," which will serve as the My Melody & Kuromi theme song, on Tuesday.

The video shows clips from the Netflix show alongside Le Sserafim members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kauha and Hong Eunchae, who sing and bake cupcakes together.

"We rise and dance, dance, dance," they sing. "Cause you know, 24-7 I gotcha, 24-7 I gotcha."

In the Netflix series, Melody owns a Mariland cake shop. Kuromi's sweet treat shop, meanwhile, isn't thriving.

The characters were initially introduced in 1975 and 2005, respectively, and the series will follow the duo as they overcome "a crisis that threatens everyone," according to an official synopsis.

In March, Le Sserafim released their EP Hot.

