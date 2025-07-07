July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Twice is teasing a music video for "This is For" ahead of the release of their studio album of the same name, due Friday.

In a teaser released Monday, viewers see the South Korean music artists dancing on set, wearing white tops and baggy camouflage jeans.

"She should have realized when the director said, 'Let's have fun! This is for...'" a voice says in the background, twice.

Twice includes members Momo, Sana, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Jihyo, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Mina and Dahyun.

The upcoming album celebrates Twice's 10th anniversary and will be promoted with a world tour, beginning July 19 in Incheon, South Korea.

This is For marks the group's first album since 2021, when they dropped Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

