Trending
Music
July 7, 2025 / 8:57 AM

Twice shares 'This is For' music video teaser

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Twice's Sana attends an event for Yves Saint Laurent Beaute Japan in 2023. Twice is teasing their upcoming album "This is For," due Friday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Twice's Sana attends an event for Yves Saint Laurent Beaute Japan in 2023. Twice is teasing their upcoming album "This is For," due Friday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Twice is teasing a music video for "This is For" ahead of the release of their studio album of the same name, due Friday.

In a teaser released Monday, viewers see the South Korean music artists dancing on set, wearing white tops and baggy camouflage jeans.

"She should have realized when the director said, 'Let's have fun! This is for...'" a voice says in the background, twice.

Twice includes members Momo, Sana, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Jihyo, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Mina and Dahyun.

The upcoming album celebrates Twice's 10th anniversary and will be promoted with a world tour, beginning July 19 in Incheon, South Korea.

This is For marks the group's first album since 2021, when they dropped Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

Stars shine on the red carpet at KCON Japan 2025 in Chiba

South Korean singer Taemin arrives at KCON Japan 2025 in Chiba-Prefecture, Japan, on May 10, 2025. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ozzy Osbourne plays final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham
Music // 23 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne plays final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham
July 6 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne played his final concert with his legendary heavy-metal band, Black Sabbath, in Birmingham, England on Saturday.
Oasis reunites, plays Cardiff
Music // 1 day ago
Oasis reunites, plays Cardiff
July 5 (UPI) -- Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited their band Oasis in Cardiff, Wales, Friday night.
Kelly Clarkson delays Las Vegas residency start due to vocal issues
Music // 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson delays Las Vegas residency start due to vocal issues
July 5 (UPI) -- Talk-show host and pop music icon Kelly Clarkson has delayed the start of her Las Vegas residency this weekend due to vocal issues.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
July 4 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth week.
BBC apologizes for Bob Vylan set, will change live-stream protocols
Music // 4 days ago
BBC apologizes for Bob Vylan set, will change live-stream protocols
July 3 (UPI) -- The BBC apologized for airing Bob Vylan's "offensive" Glastonbury Music Festival set over the weekend and is changing its live-stream protocols in response.
Barbra, Mariah, Ariana reflect on 'One Heart, One Voice' collab
Music // 4 days ago
Barbra, Mariah, Ariana reflect on 'One Heart, One Voice' collab
July 2 (UPI) -- In a new video, Barbra Streisand, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande discuss what it was like collaborating on Streisand's song "One Heart, One Voice."
Kard returns with 'Drift' EP, 'Touch' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Kard returns with 'Drift' EP, 'Touch' music video
July 2 (UPI) -- K-pop co-ed group Kard is back with new music. They released the EP "Drift" and a music video for the song "Touch" Wednesday.
Babymonster releases 'Hot Sauce' single, music video
Music // 6 days ago
Babymonster releases 'Hot Sauce' single, music video
July 1 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Babymonster is back with new music. The group released "Hot Sauce" and a music video to accompany it on Tuesday.
Miley Cyrus recruits Naomi Campbell for 'Every Girl' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Miley Cyrus recruits Naomi Campbell for 'Every Girl' music video
June 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a music video for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," her song featuring supermodel Naomi Campbell. The track appears on Cyrus' album "Something Beautiful."
Lewis Capaldi to perform 'GMA' summer concert
Music // 6 days ago
Lewis Capaldi to perform 'GMA' summer concert
June 30 (UPI) -- After a two-year musical hiatus, Lewis Capaldi is set to take the "Good Morning America Summer Concert Series" stage Monday.

Trending Stories

Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Joely Richardson, Alyssa Milano mourn death of Julian McMahon
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
Shazad Latif honored to tell Capt. Nemo's origin story in 'Nautilus'
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
Smollett tried to find the 'eyes' of her complex 'Smoke' investigator
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
'Zombies 4' reminded Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly to be present
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama
Famous birthdays for July 6: 50 Cent, Dalai Lama

Follow Us