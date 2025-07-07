Trending
Music
July 7, 2025 / 2:04 PM

Blackpink appears on billboards in 'Jump' music video teaser

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Blackpink will release a single and music video for "Jump" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Blackpink will release a single and music video for "Jump" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing a new music video due Friday.

The K-pop music stars appear on billboards in a video clip teasing the song "Jump" and its accompanying video.

The track marks the first single from the group, which consists of Rose, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo, in 2025.

Their album, Born Pink, dropped in 2022.

Blackpink kicked off their Deadline world tour over the weekend. Deadline includes stops in New York, Milan, Paris, London and Tokyo, and wraps Jan. 18.

Rose previously released her debut solo album Rosie in December, while Jisoo dropped an EP, Amortage, in February. Lisa, who recently appeared in Season 3 of White Lotus released her solo album Alter Ego in March, as did Jennie, whose album is titled Ruby.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

