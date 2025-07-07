Trending
Chad Stahleski directs Evanescence's 'Ballerina' song music video

By Fred Topel
Chad Stahelski, seen at the 2023 premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4," directed the Evanescence video for "Fight Like a Girl" from the spinoff "Ballerina." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Chad Stahelski, seen at the 2023 premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4," directed the Evanescence video for "Fight Like a Girl" from the spinoff "Ballerina." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Evanescence has released a new video for "Fight Like a Girl," their song from the movie From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The film is now available on digital video-on-demand.

Chad Stahelski directs the video for the band. Stahelski was a producer on Ballerina and directed all four John Wick movies starring Keanu Reeves.

In the video, Evanescence lead singer Amy Lee and guest singer K.Flay walk down an empty street singing the lyrics. The full band plays behind flames.

A previous version of the video featured more clips from the movie than original footage of the band. Lee also sang "Hand That Feeds" with Halsey for the film.

Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a novice assassin trained in the Ruska Roma school. She encounters John Wick (Reeves) in her pursuit of revenge against the cult leader (Gabriel Byrne) who killed her parents.

Speaking with UPI, de Armas said the stunt team designed the film's fight scenes around the skills she developed during training. UPI praised the action in its review, particularly a flamethrower battle.

The film opened in theaters June 6. DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD dates have not been announced.

Ana de Armas, Keanu Reeves attend 'Ballerina' premiere

Cast member Ana de Armas attends the premiere of "Ballerina" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 3, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

