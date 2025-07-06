Music
July 6, 2025 / 10:57 AM

Ozzy Osbourne plays final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham

By Karen Butler
July 6 (UPI) -- Ozzy Osbourne played his final concert with his legendary heavy-metal band, Black Sabbath, in Birmingham, England on Saturday.

The 10-hour farewell show at Villa Park, titled Back to the Beginning, featured appearances by Mastodon, Metallica, Rival Sons, Anthrax, Guns n'Roses and Jack Black, leading up to Osbourne's headlining set.

"You have no idea how I feel. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Osbourne, 76, told the crowd of 40,000 fans.

Ronnie Wood from the Rolling Stones, Steven Tyler from Aerosmith and Tom Morello from Rage Against the Machine also took the stage during the show.

This marked the first time in 20 years that Osbourne performed with his original Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

Formed in 1968, the rock group has sold more than 100 million albums. The musicians were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

Osbourne is retiring from performing live because he is suffering from Parkinson's disease.

