Music
July 5, 2025 / 12:37 PM

Oasis reunites, plays Cardiff

By Karen Butler
Share with X
British singer Liam Gallagher reunited with his brother Noel and their band Oasis in Cardiff Friday night. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 2 | British singer Liam Gallagher reunited with his brother Noel and their band Oasis in Cardiff Friday night. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited their band Oasis in Cardiff, Wales, Friday night.

The Gallaghers ended their 16-year hiatus, performing songs like "Hello," "Acquiesce," "Some Might Say," "Morning Glory" and "Wonderwall," in front of 75,000 fans at the Cardiff Principality Stadium, according to TMZ.

"Because we need each other, we believe in one another #oasislive25," the siblings posted on Instagram Saturday.

The Gallaghers formed the band in 1991 and dissolved it in 2009 because they were not getting along.

Friday's concert kicked off their sold-out tour, which will play venues across the United Kingdom and Ireland through Aug. 17.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off Aug. 24 in Toronto and concludes in Mexico City on Sept. 12.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kelly Clarkson delays Las Vegas residency start due to vocal issues
Music // 5 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson delays Las Vegas residency start due to vocal issues
July 5 (UPI) -- Talk-show host and pop music icon Kelly Clarkson has delayed the start of her Las Vegas residency this weekend due to vocal issues.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week
July 4 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth week.
BBC apologizes for Bob Vylan set, will change live-stream protocols
Music // 2 days ago
BBC apologizes for Bob Vylan set, will change live-stream protocols
July 3 (UPI) -- The BBC apologized for airing Bob Vylan's "offensive" Glastonbury Music Festival set over the weekend and is changing its live-stream protocols in response.
Barbra, Mariah, Ariana reflect on 'One Heart, One Voice' collab
Music // 3 days ago
Barbra, Mariah, Ariana reflect on 'One Heart, One Voice' collab
July 2 (UPI) -- In a new video, Barbra Streisand, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande discuss what it was like collaborating on Streisand's song "One Heart, One Voice."
Kard returns with 'Drift' EP, 'Touch' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Kard returns with 'Drift' EP, 'Touch' music video
July 2 (UPI) -- K-pop co-ed group Kard is back with new music. They released the EP "Drift" and a music video for the song "Touch" Wednesday.
Babymonster releases 'Hot Sauce' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Babymonster releases 'Hot Sauce' single, music video
July 1 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Babymonster is back with new music. The group released "Hot Sauce" and a music video to accompany it on Tuesday.
Miley Cyrus recruits Naomi Campbell for 'Every Girl' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Miley Cyrus recruits Naomi Campbell for 'Every Girl' music video
June 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a music video for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," her song featuring supermodel Naomi Campbell. The track appears on Cyrus' album "Something Beautiful."
Lewis Capaldi to perform 'GMA' summer concert
Music // 4 days ago
Lewis Capaldi to perform 'GMA' summer concert
June 30 (UPI) -- After a two-year musical hiatus, Lewis Capaldi is set to take the "Good Morning America Summer Concert Series" stage Monday.
BBC apologizes for streaming Bob Vylan's 'anti-Semitic' Glastonbury set
Music // 5 days ago
BBC apologizes for streaming Bob Vylan's 'anti-Semitic' Glastonbury set
June 30 (UPI) -- The BBC has apologized for live-streaming Bob Vylan's Glastonbury Music Festival set over the weekend, calling it "deeply offensive" and "anti-Semitic."
'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts
Music // 6 days ago
'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts
June 29 (UPI) -- Famed singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced he had to cancel his planned Saturday and Sunday concerts in Philadelphia because his "chronic and intense" back pain had become "unmanageable."

Trending Stories

Virginia Madsen leads tributes to late brother, actor Michael Madsen
Virginia Madsen leads tributes to late brother, actor Michael Madsen
'Nip/Tuck,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' star Julian McMahon dead at 56
'Nip/Tuck,' 'FBI: Most Wanted' star Julian McMahon dead at 56
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
Movie review: 'Spinal Tap' re-release proves deeper than catchphrases
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom officially announce split
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom officially announce split
Fourth of July specials: How to watch fireworks, music and more
Fourth of July specials: How to watch fireworks, music and more

Follow Us