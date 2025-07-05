Music
July 5, 2025 / 8:12 AM

Kelly Clarkson delays Las Vegas residency start due to vocal issues

By Karen Butler
Kelly Clarkson said she canceled this weekend's concerts in Las Vegas because intense rehearsals have taken their toll on her voice. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kelly Clarkson said she canceled this weekend's concerts in Las Vegas because intense rehearsals have taken their toll on her voice. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Talk-show host and pop music icon Kelly Clarkson has delayed the start of her Las Vegas residency this weekend due to vocal issues.

"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans. I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars," Clarkson, 43, wrote on Instagram Friday.

"The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve," the American Idol alum added. "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."

Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first season of "American Idol," catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo

