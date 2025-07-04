Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 6th week

July 4 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States for a sixth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Benson Boone's American Heart, followed by Karol G's Tropicoqueta at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 7, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 10.

Glastonbury Festival 2025 rolls on with big performances