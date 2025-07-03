Trending
Music
July 3, 2025 / 9:29 AM

BBC apologizes for Bob Vylan set, will change live-stream protocols

By Jessica Inman
Bobby Vylan of Bob Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Glastonbury on Saturday. The BBC is changing its live-stream protocols in response to the duo's "offensive" comments on stage. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Bobby Vylan of Bob Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Glastonbury on Saturday. The BBC is changing its live-stream protocols in response to the duo's "offensive" comments on stage. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The BBC has apologized for airing Bob Vylan's "offensive" Glastonbury Music Festival set over the weekend and is changing its live-stream protocols in response.

Bob Vylan, a British alternative rap duo made up of Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan, chanted "Death, death to the IDF," referring to the Israel Defense Forces, and "Free, free Palestine" on stage Saturday.

The performance was live-streamed on BBC, which apologized and called the duo's comments "deeply offensive" and "anti-Semitic" in a statement Monday.

In a new statement Thursday, the BBC said Bob Vylan had been "deemed high risk following a risk assessment process applied to all acts appearing at Glastonbury," but said it felt that risk could be mitigated via "language or content warnings -- without the need for delay."

Going forward, the BBC said it will no longer live-stream performances that are dubbed "high risk," and that support personnel will be deployed to big music festivals "to improve compliance processes."

BBC Chair Samir Shah added that "the Executive is initiating a process to ensure proper accountability for those found to be responsible the failings in this incident."

The U.S. State Department has since revoked visas for the members of Bob Vylan.

"We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people," the duo said Sunday on Instagram. "We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use unnecessary lethal force against innocent civilians waiting for aid."

