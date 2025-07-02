Trending
Music
July 2, 2025 / 11:04 AM

Kard returns with 'Drift' EP, 'Touch' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
K-pop group Kard attends the red carpet event for the Asia Artist Awards in 2022. They released new music Wednesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
K-pop group Kard attends the red carpet event for the Asia Artist Awards in 2022. They released new music Wednesday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- K-pop co-ed group Kard is back with new music.

The group, which consists of rappers J. Seph and BM, and singers Jiwoo Jeon and Somin Jeon, dropped their 8th EP, Drift, Wednesday.

They also released a music video for "Touch," one of the mini-album's seven songs.

The video include clips of the singers dancing and partying in an apparent warehouse.

The album also includes the songs "Betcha," "Before We Go," "Top Down" and "Pivot."

Kard held a live-stream Wednesday to promote the new music.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Babymonster releases 'Hot Sauce' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Babymonster releases 'Hot Sauce' single, music video
July 1 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Babymonster is back with new music. The group released "Hot Sauce" and a music video to accompany it on Tuesday.
Miley Cyrus recruits Naomi Campbell for 'Every Girl' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Miley Cyrus recruits Naomi Campbell for 'Every Girl' music video
June 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a music video for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," her song featuring supermodel Naomi Campbell. The track appears on Cyrus' album "Something Beautiful."
Lewis Capaldi to perform 'GMA' summer concert
Music // 1 day ago
Lewis Capaldi to perform 'GMA' summer concert
June 30 (UPI) -- After a two-year musical hiatus, Lewis Capaldi is set to take the "Good Morning America Summer Concert Series" stage Monday.
BBC apologizes for streaming Bob Vylan's 'anti-Semitic' Glastonbury set
Music // 2 days ago
BBC apologizes for streaming Bob Vylan's 'anti-Semitic' Glastonbury set
June 30 (UPI) -- The BBC has apologized for live-streaming Bob Vylan's Glastonbury Music Festival set over the weekend, calling it "deeply offensive" and "anti-Semitic."
'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts
Music // 3 days ago
'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts
June 29 (UPI) -- Famed singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced he had to cancel his planned Saturday and Sunday concerts in Philadelphia because his "chronic and intense" back pain had become "unmanageable."
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
June 28 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
Music // 4 days ago
LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
June 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that LL Cool J is soon to helm a fresh music docuseries for its platform that will provide a deep dive into everything hip-hop. Peyton Manning co-created and executive produces the show.
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
Music // 4 days ago
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
June 27 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand released "One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, a song from her duets album "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2," also out Friday.
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
Music // 5 days ago
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
June 27 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released an official music video for "All Night," starring Behati Prinsloo in the role of the band's "new lead singer." Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
Music // 5 days ago
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
June 27 (UPI) -- Alex Warren and K-pop star Rosé released a single and music video for "On My Mind," a song from Warren's forthcoming debut album, "You'll Be Alright, Kid."

Trending Stories

Michael Imperioli joins Patrick Dempsey 'Memory of a Killer' series
Michael Imperioli joins Patrick Dempsey 'Memory of a Killer' series
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
Bill Hader causes chaos in 'The Cat in the Hat' teaser trailer
'Pretty Thing' reminded Alicia Silverstone of her film 'The Crush'
'Pretty Thing' reminded Alicia Silverstone of her film 'The Crush'
FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5
FX renews 'The Bear' for Season 5
Famous birthdays for July 2: Ashley Tisdale, Nelson Franklin
Famous birthdays for July 2: Ashley Tisdale, Nelson Franklin

Follow Us