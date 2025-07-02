July 2 (UPI) -- K-pop co-ed group Kard is back with new music.

The group, which consists of rappers J. Seph and BM, and singers Jiwoo Jeon and Somin Jeon, dropped their 8th EP, Drift, Wednesday.

They also released a music video for "Touch," one of the mini-album's seven songs.

The video include clips of the singers dancing and partying in an apparent warehouse.

The album also includes the songs "Betcha," "Before We Go," "Top Down" and "Pivot."

Kard held a live-stream Wednesday to promote the new music.