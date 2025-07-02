Trending
Barbra, Mariah, Ariana reflect on 'One Heart, One Voice' collab

By Jessica Inman
Mariah Carey performs at the BET Awards live telecast in June. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Mariah Carey performs at the BET Awards live telecast in June. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande are sharing what it was like collaborating on Streisand's song "One Heart, One Voice."

In a clip released Wednesday, both Carey and Grande discussed how they've been fans of Streisand's since their childhood.

"Barbra has quite literally always been a part of my life," Grande said. "I went to go see Barbra with my mom and we made it into the concert DVD somehow. We've come a long way from being in the audience to collaborating on her album."

"The way she's broken through the glass ceiling... I really, really look up to her for all she's done," Carey added.

The song appeared on the duets album that Streisand, 83, released Friday.

That album, called The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, also includes collaborations with Hozier, Paul McCartney Sam Smith, Bob Dylan, Laufey, Tim McGraw, Sting, Josh Groban and Seal.

"This song was written as a vehicle for three strong-willed women and when that regrettable Supreme Court decision concerning Roe vs. Wade was made, the lyrics, 'We've got every right to make a choice,' particularly resonated with me," Streisand said in the clip.

Ariana Grande turns 32: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

