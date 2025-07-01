July 1 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Babymonster is back with new music.

Their song "Hot Sauce" and an accompanying music video dropped Tuesday.

"Everybody want some, but can't handle what I brought 'em. I'm like hot sauce," they sing in the video.

The group dances in white room that painted to look like a 2D street.

The new single arrives on the heels of the song "Ghost," which dropped May 7.

Babymonster, which includes Ruka, Pharita, Asa Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita, are currently promoting their first album, Drip, which arrived in November.

Their Hello Monsters tour continues through Sept. 12.