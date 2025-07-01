Trending
July 1, 2025 / 9:58 AM

Babymonster releases 'Hot Sauce' single, music video

By Jessica Inman
July 1 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Babymonster is back with new music.

Their song "Hot Sauce" and an accompanying music video dropped Tuesday.

"Everybody want some, but can't handle what I brought 'em. I'm like hot sauce," they sing in the video.

The group dances in white room that painted to look like a 2D street.

The new single arrives on the heels of the song "Ghost," which dropped May 7.

Babymonster, which includes Ruka, Pharita, Asa Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita, are currently promoting their first album, Drip, which arrived in November.

Their Hello Monsters tour continues through Sept. 12.

Miley Cyrus recruits Naomi Campbell for 'Every Girl' music video
Music // 17 hours ago
Miley Cyrus recruits Naomi Campbell for 'Every Girl' music video
June 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus released a music video for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved," her song featuring supermodel Naomi Campbell. The track appears on Cyrus' album "Something Beautiful."
Lewis Capaldi to perform 'GMA' summer concert
Music // 18 hours ago
Lewis Capaldi to perform 'GMA' summer concert
June 30 (UPI) -- After a two-year musical hiatus, Lewis Capaldi is set to take the "Good Morning America Summer Concert Series" stage Monday.
BBC apologizes for streaming Bob Vylan's 'anti-Semitic' Glastonbury set
Music // 1 day ago
BBC apologizes for streaming Bob Vylan's 'anti-Semitic' Glastonbury set
June 30 (UPI) -- The BBC has apologized for live-streaming Bob Vylan's Glastonbury Music Festival set over the weekend, calling it "deeply offensive" and "anti-Semitic."
'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts
Music // 1 day ago
'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts
June 29 (UPI) -- Famed singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced he had to cancel his planned Saturday and Sunday concerts in Philadelphia because his "chronic and intense" back pain had become "unmanageable."
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
June 28 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
Music // 3 days ago
LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
June 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that LL Cool J is soon to helm a fresh music docuseries for its platform that will provide a deep dive into everything hip-hop. Peyton Manning co-created and executive produces the show.
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
Music // 3 days ago
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
June 27 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand released "One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, a song from her duets album "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2," also out Friday.
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
Music // 3 days ago
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
June 27 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released an official music video for "All Night," starring Behati Prinsloo in the role of the band's "new lead singer." Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
June 27 (UPI) -- Alex Warren and K-pop star Rosé released a single and music video for "On My Mind," a song from Warren's forthcoming debut album, "You'll Be Alright, Kid."
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
Music // 3 days ago
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
June 27 (UPI) -- Karol G performed her song "Papasito" and discussed her album "Tropicoqueta" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

