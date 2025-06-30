June 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell are teaming up on new music.

The supermodel joined the actress and singer in her music video for "Every Girl You've Ever Loved."

The video, which dropped Monday, features the former Hannah Montana star strutting and singing in an empty warehouse space.

As the song continues, viewers see Campbell speaking in a soft voice.

"She speaks the perfect French. She can dance the night away and still, she'll never break a sweat," she says.

The song appears on Cyrus' album Something Beautiful, released in May.

The album's accompanying film is set to arrive on Hulu July 16.

Something Beautiful also features "Walk of Fame," a collaboration with Brittany Howard.

Miley Cyrus' career: Music, fashion, red carpets