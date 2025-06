Lewis Capaldi arrives for the Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in 2020. He released "Survive" last week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- After a two-year musical hiatus, Lewis Capaldi is back.

The British singer is set to take the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series stage July 7.

Capaldi dropped his single "Survive" last week. The song is his first release since the album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

He was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2022, and his latest track captures his desire to keep going no matter what.

"So when hope is lost and I come undone, I swear to god I'll survive," he sings.