Music
June 30, 2025 / 8:21 AM

BBC apologizes for streaming Bob Vylan's 'antisemitic' Glastonbury set

The British broadcaster called the performance "deeply offensive" and an "incitement to violence," but Bobby Vylan isn't backing down, emphasizing, "I said what I said."

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Bobby Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival in Glastonbury on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Bobby Vylan performs on the West Holts Stage at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival in Glastonbury on Saturday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- The BBC has apologized for live-streaming Bob Vylan's Glastonbury Music Festival set over the weekend, calling it "deeply offensive" and "antisemitic."

The British rap duo -- comprised of artists Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan -- led the concertgoers, some of whom were waving Palestinian flags, in chants of "Death, death to the IDF," "From the river to the sea" and "Free, free Palestine" at the high-profile event, according to video posted on Bobby's Instagram account.

After receiving expressions of what he described as being of both "support and hatred" over the weekend, Bobby doubled down on his message with an Instagram post Sunday, stating, "I said what I said."

But the BBC is expressing regret over sharing the duo's festival performance with a global audience.

"Millions of people tuned in to enjoy Glastonbury this weekend across the BBC's output but one performance within our live-streams included comments that were deeply offensive. The BBC respects freedom of expression, but stands firmly against incitement to violence. The antisemitic sentiments expressed by Bob Vylan were utterly unacceptable and have no place on our airwaves. We welcome Glastonbury's condemnation of the performance," the BBC said in a lengthy statement Monday.

"The performance was part of a live stream of the West Holts stage on BBC iPlayer. The judgment on Saturday to issue a warning on screen while streaming online was in line with our editorial guidelines. In addition, we took the decision not to make the performance available on demand. The team were dealing with a live situation but with hindsight we should have pulled the stream during the performance. We regret this did not happen," the statement continued.

"In light of this weekend, we will look at our guidance around live events so we can be sure teams are clear on when it is acceptable to keep output on air."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts
Music // 23 hours ago
'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts
June 29 (UPI) -- Famed singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced he had to cancel his planned Saturday and Sunday concerts in Philadelphia because his "chronic and intense" back pain had become "unmanageable."
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
Music // 1 day ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week
June 28 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
Music // 2 days ago
LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
June 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that LL Cool J is soon to helm a fresh music docuseries for its platform that will provide a deep dive into everything hip-hop. Peyton Manning co-created and executive produces the show.
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
Music // 2 days ago
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
June 27 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand released "One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, a song from her duets album "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2," also out Friday.
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
Music // 2 days ago
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
June 27 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released an official music video for "All Night," starring Behati Prinsloo in the role of the band's "new lead singer." Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
Music // 2 days ago
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
June 27 (UPI) -- Alex Warren and K-pop star Rosé released a single and music video for "On My Mind," a song from Warren's forthcoming debut album, "You'll Be Alright, Kid."
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
Music // 2 days ago
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
June 27 (UPI) -- Karol G performed her song "Papasito" and discussed her album "Tropicoqueta" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Aespa returns with 'Dirty Work,' first single of 2025
Music // 2 days ago
Aespa returns with 'Dirty Work,' first single of 2025
June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Dirty Work" on Friday. The song is the group's first of 2025.
Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs
Music // 3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs
June 27 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen released "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" on Friday, which includes 83 never-heard songs from seven previously-unreleased albums.
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
Music // 3 days ago
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
June 27 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host, while the Beach Boys, the Temptations and Josh Turner have been booked to perform at next week's Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C.

Trending Stories

Beyond 'Squid Game': 5 upcoming South Korean thriller films, TV series
Beyond 'Squid Game': 5 upcoming South Korean thriller films, TV series
'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
'Downton Abbey' finale trailer to drop Monday
'F1' tops North American box office with $55.6M
'F1' tops North American box office with $55.6M
Famous birthdays for June 28: Jessica Hecht, Mel Brooks
Famous birthdays for June 28: Jessica Hecht, Mel Brooks
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'
Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'

Follow Us