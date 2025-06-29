'Chronic' back pain forces Paul Simon to cancel weekend concerts

June 29 (UPI) -- Famed singer-songwriter Paul Simon has announced he had to cancel his planned Saturday and Sunday concerts in Philadelphia because his "chronic and intense" back pain had become "unmanageable."

"Unfortunately, we have to cancel these shows at this time, as we don't have the ability to reschedule them," the 83-year-old music legend's official Instagram account said Saturday.

"However, we are hopeful after this minor surgical procedure, which has been scheduled in the next few days, Paul will be able to complete the tour, as well as look into returning to make up these dates."

Simon officially retired from touring due to hearing loss in 2018, but he returned and kicked off another 20-city tour in February to promote his 2023 album, Seven Psalms.