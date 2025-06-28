Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 5th week

June 28 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Ateez's Golden Hour: Part 3, followed by Lil Tecca's Dopamine at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 6, Brandon Lake's King of Hearts at No. 7, Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 8, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 9 and PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 10.

