June 27 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 has released an official music video for "All Night," starring Behati Prinsloo in the role of the band's "new lead singer."

The video, released on YouTube, is inspired by the music videos of Robert Palmer and features Prinsloo lip syncing to the vocals recorded by the band's actual frontman -- and Prinsloo's husband -- Adam Levine.

Prinsloo wears a bright red dress, while the band members sport black suits and sunglasses.

The band teased "All Night" with a pair of Instagram posts introducing Prinsloo as the band's "new lead singer" and "new front woman."

One of the posts features a video of Prinsloo introducing herself as "Adam Levine from Maroon 5."

"All Night' is the second single to debut from Maroon 5's forthcoming album, Love is Like, set for release Aug. 15.

