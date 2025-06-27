Trending
Music
June 27, 2025

LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+

By Ian Stark
LL Cool J is slated to host a new hip-hop docuseries for the Paramount + streaming service. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | LL Cool J is slated to host a new hip-hop docuseries for the Paramount + streaming service. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that LL Cool J is soon to helm a fresh music docuseries for its platform that will provide a deep dive into everything hip-hop.

LL Cool J, born James Todd Smith, is an MC and performer with two Grammy Awards under his belt. He is also a Kennedy Center honoree and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, among other achievements.

For Paramount's Hip Hop Was Born Here five-episode series, LL Cool J will take on the role of host, and chat with other hip-hop notables and icons.

Intended to show how hip-hop was born, grew and continues to evolve both as a musical genre and a culture, LL Cool J is slated to chat with fellow classic rap stars such as Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Caz, Marley Marl, Rev Run, Roxanne Shante and Method Man.

He'll also spend time with newer artists, such as Crystal Caines and Lady London, among others.

LL Cool J is also a co-executive producer of the series, a responsibility he shares with a group that also includes NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Hip Hop Was Born Here will premiere on Paramount+ on July 22 in the United States, Canada, Brazil and across Latin America before showing up on the streaming service across Britain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Australia the next day. The program's trailer is available to view via the Paramount+ YouTube channel.

