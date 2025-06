Aespa released new music Friday. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released their first single of 2025 on Friday.

The South Korean singers dropped the song "Dirty Work," as well as an English version, and a remix with Flo Milli.

In the music video, Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning perform in an apparent prison.

"Real bad business, that's dirty work," they sing.

A previously issued press release described the concept as "a fresh contrast to their usual powerful charm."