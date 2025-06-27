Trending
June 27, 2025 / 10:03 AM

Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'

By UPI Staff
Karol G performed her song "Papasito" and discussed her album "Tropicoqueta" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Karol G performed her song "Papasito" and discussed her album "Tropicoqueta" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Karol G took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The music artist, 34, performed her song "Papasito" on Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Karol G performed in front of an orange and pink backdrop on the Tonight Show stage and was joined by backup dancers in coordinating black outfits.

"Papasito" appears on her most recent album, Tropicoqueta, released last week.

Karol G discussed Tropicoqueta in her interview with Fallon, explaining how the album encapsulates a new "personality" and is inspired by her Latin American fans.

"Tropicoqueta is this new personality. I think I have a personality in every single album," the singer said.

"I was on tour, and I was just thinking about what's next for me, what's going to be my next step. And I think I really, being with my Latino community everywhere, and all of them bringing their flags and everything, I was like, 'I want to be representing them all the time' ... So I did this album that is full with our Latina music from different parts of Latin America."

In addition to her new album, Karol G is the subject of the documentary Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful, released on Netflix in May.

Karol G's career: music, awards, red carpets

Karol G walks the red carpet at the Univision Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami on February 23, 2017. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

