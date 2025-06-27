Trending
June 27, 2025 / 8:20 AM

Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC

By Karen Butler
Alfonso Ribeiro (L), pictured with Angela Unkrich, will host the "A Capitol Fourth" concert next week on Fourth of July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Alfonso Ribeiro (L), pictured with Angela Unkrich, will host the "A Capitol Fourth" concert next week on Fourth of July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Entertainer Alfonso Ribeiro is to host, while the Beach Boys, the Temptations and Josh Turner have been booked to perform at next week's Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C.

Also expected to make appearances are Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty, LOCASH, Yolanda Adams, Abi Carter, and the National Symphony Orchestra with conductor Jack Everly.

"I'm honored to be back hosting the 45th anniversary of A Capitol Fourth," Ribeiro said in a statement Friday.

"It's everything you want in an Independence Day celebration -- great music and fantastic fireworks. For me, the best part is always the crowd: so many happy, patriotic faces, from grandparents to little kids. You don't want to miss this party!"

The show is slated to air live on PBS at 8 p.m. ET on July 4.

