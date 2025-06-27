Trending
Music
June 27, 2025 / 8:51 AM

Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen released an album with never-heard songs on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen released an album with never-heard songs on Friday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen is back with new music.

The "Born to Run" singer, 75, released Tracks II: The Lost Albums Friday, which includes 83 never-heard songs from seven previously-unreleased albums.

"The Lost Albums were full records -- some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released. I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now," he said in a statement."I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

Springsteen last released the 15-track album Only the Strong Survive in 2022.

The first Tracks album contained 69 songs and arrived in 1998.

"Just building my mansion in the evening sun, glory hallelujah," he sings in "Where You Going, Where You From" on his latest album. "I've got scotch in a whiskey bottle, I've got a round in my Hawken gun. I've got a smile that ain't a smile, black powder on my thumb."

A post announcing the new release was met with positive support from fans, who commented about their excitement.

"I cannot be more grateful for these new albums," one commenter said.

Springsteen is the subject of the upcoming biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, starring The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen turns 75: a look back at the rock icon

Bruce Springsteen opened the four-concert finale to his 15 month tour at the Coliseum in Los Angeles with the hit song "Born in the U.S.A," on September 27, 1985. UPI Photos | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
Music // 1 hour ago
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
June 27 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host, while the Beach Boys, the Temptations and Josh Turner have been booked to perform at next week's Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C.
Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour
Music // 21 hours ago
Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour
June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its upcoming "Deadline" tour with a new trailer. The K-pop stars will kick off the venture July 5.
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
Music // 1 day ago
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
June 26 (UPI) -- Singers Brandy and Monica said their upcoming "Boy is Mine Tour" was 27 years in the making when they stopped by "Tonight" on Wednesday. The tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour
June 24 (UPI) -- Music icons Brandy and Monica are going on tour together. The "Boy is Mine" tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Katseye shares 'Beautiful Chaos' highlight medley
Music // 3 days ago
Katseye shares 'Beautiful Chaos' highlight medley
June 23 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teasing their upcoming EP, "Beautiful Chaos," ahead of its Friday release. The album features the singles "Gnarly" and "Gabriela."
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
Music // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
June 23 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton will perform a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in December, marking her first residency in over three decades.
Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show
Music // 3 days ago
Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show
June 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed together for the first time since 2018 at her concert Sunday in Paris. The couple performed "Crazy in Love" and more.
Alex Isley performs 'Good & Plenty' at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 3 days ago
Alex Isley performs 'Good & Plenty' at Tiny Desk concert
June 23 (UPI) -- Alex Isley performed her hit "Good & Plenty" for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series in a new episode released Monday.
Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46
Music // 4 days ago
Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden has died at the age of 46.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
June 21 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.

Trending Stories

Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief
Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up
Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up
Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in 'Sense and Sensibility' remake
Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in 'Sense and Sensibility' remake

Follow Us