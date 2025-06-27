June 27 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen is back with new music.

The "Born to Run" singer, 75, released Tracks II: The Lost Albums Friday, which includes 83 never-heard songs from seven previously-unreleased albums.

"The Lost Albums were full records -- some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released. I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now," he said in a statement."I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

Springsteen last released the 15-track album Only the Strong Survive in 2022.

The first Tracks album contained 69 songs and arrived in 1998.

"Just building my mansion in the evening sun, glory hallelujah," he sings in "Where You Going, Where You From" on his latest album. "I've got scotch in a whiskey bottle, I've got a round in my Hawken gun. I've got a smile that ain't a smile, black powder on my thumb."

A post announcing the new release was met with positive support from fans, who commented about their excitement.

"I cannot be more grateful for these new albums," one commenter said.

Springsteen is the subject of the upcoming biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, starring The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen.