June 27 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand has released a new song with fellow music superstars Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande.

Streisand, 83, recorded the track "One Heart, One Voice" with Carey, 56, and Grande, 32, for her duets album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, which debuted Friday.

In "One Heart, One Voice," the trio of music artists celebrate the power of a woman's heart.

"With love that guides the way / A hundred thousand heartbeats a day / A reason to rejoice / Together, with one heart, one voice," they sing.

Streisand had nothing but praise for Carey and Grande in an interview with Variety, calling the pair "the hottest, biggest, most wonderful voices."

Partners, Volume 2 also features collaborations with Hozier, Paul McCartney, Sam Smith, Bob Dylan, Laufey, Tim McGraw, Sting, Josh Groban and Seal.

Streisand released "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face" with Hozier in April and "My Valentine" with McCartney in May.

"Recording this album with new and familiar friends was a joyful experience! I Chose the title, The Secret of Life, because I thought James Taylor's philosophical lyric was particularly inspiring," she wrote on Instagram, referencing Taylor's 1976 song of the same name.

In addition to her new music, Streisand released her autobiography My Name is Barbra in late 2023.

