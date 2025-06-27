Trending
Music
June 27, 2025 / 1:02 PM

Barbra Streisand recruits Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande for 'One Heart'

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Barbra Streisand released "One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, a song from her duets album "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2," also out Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Barbra Streisand released "One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande, a song from her duets album "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2," also out Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand has released a new song with fellow music superstars Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande.

Streisand, 83, recorded the track "One Heart, One Voice" with Carey, 56, and Grande, 32, for her duets album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2, which debuted Friday.

In "One Heart, One Voice," the trio of music artists celebrate the power of a woman's heart.

"With love that guides the way / A hundred thousand heartbeats a day / A reason to rejoice / Together, with one heart, one voice," they sing.

Streisand had nothing but praise for Carey and Grande in an interview with Variety, calling the pair "the hottest, biggest, most wonderful voices."

Partners, Volume 2 also features collaborations with Hozier, Paul McCartney, Sam Smith, Bob Dylan, Laufey, Tim McGraw, Sting, Josh Groban and Seal.

Streisand released "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face" with Hozier in April and "My Valentine" with McCartney in May.

"Recording this album with new and familiar friends was a joyful experience! I Chose the title, The Secret of Life, because I thought James Taylor's philosophical lyric was particularly inspiring," she wrote on Instagram, referencing Taylor's 1976 song of the same name.

In addition to her new music, Streisand released her autobiography My Name is Barbra in late 2023.

Legendary star Barbra Streisand turns 83: a look back

Barbra Streisand holds one of two Golden Globe Awards she won at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel in Hollywood on January 28, 1984. She won the best performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for her role in “Yentl” and Best Director for the same movie, her first production. File Photo by Alan Zanger/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
Music // 16 minutes ago
LL Cool J to host hip-hop docuseries for Paramount+
June 27 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Friday that LL Cool J is soon to helm a fresh music docuseries for its platform that will provide a deep dive into everything hip-hop. Peyton Manning co-created and executive produces the show.
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
Music // 2 hours ago
Behati Prinsloo takes center stage in Maroon 5's 'All Night' video
June 27 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 released an official music video for "All Night," starring Behati Prinsloo in the role of the band's "new lead singer." Prinsloo is married to Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
Music // 4 hours ago
Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video
June 27 (UPI) -- Alex Warren and K-pop star Rosé released a single and music video for "On My Mind," a song from Warren's forthcoming debut album, "You'll Be Alright, Kid."
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
Music // 4 hours ago
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
June 27 (UPI) -- Karol G performed her song "Papasito" and discussed her album "Tropicoqueta" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Aespa returns with 'Dirty Work,' first single of 2025
Music // 4 hours ago
Aespa returns with 'Dirty Work,' first single of 2025
June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Dirty Work" on Friday. The song is the group's first of 2025.
Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs
Music // 5 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs
June 27 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen released "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" on Friday, which includes 83 never-heard songs from seven previously-unreleased albums.
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
Music // 6 hours ago
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
June 27 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host, while the Beach Boys, the Temptations and Josh Turner have been booked to perform at next week's Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C.
Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour
June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its upcoming "Deadline" tour with a new trailer. The K-pop stars will kick off the venture July 5.
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
Music // 1 day ago
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
June 26 (UPI) -- Singers Brandy and Monica said their upcoming "Boy is Mine Tour" was 27 years in the making when they stopped by "Tonight" on Wednesday. The tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour
June 24 (UPI) -- Music icons Brandy and Monica are going on tour together. The "Boy is Mine" tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Trending Stories

Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief
Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up
Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up
Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark among ESPY Awards nominees
Josh Allen, Caitlin Clark among ESPY Awards nominees

Follow Us