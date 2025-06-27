June 27 (UPI) -- New Zealand singer Rosé and American music artist Alex Warren have teamed up on a new song.

Rosé, a member of K-pop group Blackpink, and Warren released a single and music video for "On My Mind" on Friday.

The "On My Mind" video shows Warren and Rosé both alone at home as they express their "hidden" feelings.

"Hidden underneath the floor / In the attic of my dreams there's somebody, I adore / I could smile, I could lie / Say I never think about you at all / Most of the time," Warren sings.

"On My Mind" appears on Warren's forthcoming debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid. The album is set for release July 18.

You'll Be Alright, Kid also features the songs "Eternity," "The Outside," "First Time on Earth," "Bloodline" with Jelly Roll, "Never Be Far," "Ordinary," "Everything," "Getaway Car," "Who I Am" and "You Can't Stop This."

Rosé released her debut solo album, Rosie, in December.

The singer and the other members of Blackpink will launch their Deadline world tour July 5.

