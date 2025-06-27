Trending
Music
June 27, 2025 / 10:20 AM

Blackpink's Rose joins Alex Warren for 'On My Mind' single, video

By UPI Staff
Share with X
Rosé (pictured) and Alex Warren released a single and music video for "On My Mind" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Rosé (pictured) and Alex Warren released a single and music video for "On My Mind" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 27 (UPI) -- New Zealand singer Rosé and American music artist Alex Warren have teamed up on a new song.

Rosé, a member of K-pop group Blackpink, and Warren released a single and music video for "On My Mind" on Friday.

The "On My Mind" video shows Warren and Rosé both alone at home as they express their "hidden" feelings.

"Hidden underneath the floor / In the attic of my dreams there's somebody, I adore / I could smile, I could lie / Say I never think about you at all / Most of the time," Warren sings.

"On My Mind" appears on Warren's forthcoming debut album, You'll Be Alright, Kid. The album is set for release July 18.

You'll Be Alright, Kid also features the songs "Eternity," "The Outside," "First Time on Earth," "Bloodline" with Jelly Roll, "Never Be Far," "Ordinary," "Everything," "Getaway Car," "Who I Am" and "You Can't Stop This."

Rosé released her debut solo album, Rosie, in December.

The singer and the other members of Blackpink will launch their Deadline world tour July 5.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
Music // 1 hour ago
Karol G performs 'Papasito,' talks new album on 'Tonight'
June 27 (UPI) -- Karol G performed her song "Papasito" and discussed her album "Tropicoqueta" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Aespa returns with 'Dirty Work,' first single of 2025
Music // 1 hour ago
Aespa returns with 'Dirty Work,' first single of 2025
June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a single and music video for "Dirty Work" on Friday. The song is the group's first of 2025.
Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs
Music // 2 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen releases 'Tracks II' album of 83 never-heard songs
June 27 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen released "Tracks II: The Lost Albums" on Friday, which includes 83 never-heard songs from seven previously-unreleased albums.
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
Music // 2 hours ago
Ribeiro to host, Beach Boys to perform at Capitol Fourth concert in DC
June 27 (UPI) -- Alfonso Ribeiro is set to host, while the Beach Boys, the Temptations and Josh Turner have been booked to perform at next week's Capitol Fourth concert in Washington, D.C.
Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour
Music // 22 hours ago
Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour
June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its upcoming "Deadline" tour with a new trailer. The K-pop stars will kick off the venture July 5.
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
Music // 1 day ago
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
June 26 (UPI) -- Singers Brandy and Monica said their upcoming "Boy is Mine Tour" was 27 years in the making when they stopped by "Tonight" on Wednesday. The tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour
June 24 (UPI) -- Music icons Brandy and Monica are going on tour together. The "Boy is Mine" tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Katseye shares 'Beautiful Chaos' highlight medley
Music // 3 days ago
Katseye shares 'Beautiful Chaos' highlight medley
June 23 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teasing their upcoming EP, "Beautiful Chaos," ahead of its Friday release. The album features the singles "Gnarly" and "Gabriela."
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
Music // 3 days ago
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
June 23 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton will perform a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in December, marking her first residency in over three decades.
Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show
Music // 3 days ago
Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show
June 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed together for the first time since 2018 at her concert Sunday in Paris. The couple performed "Crazy in Love" and more.

Trending Stories

Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief
Anna Wintour stepping down as American Vogue's editor-in-chief
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
Taron Egerton says 'Smoke' role gave him 'weird, twisted freedom'
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Jesse Plemons kidnaps Emma Stone in 'Bugonia' trailer
Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up
Reports: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom split up
Famous birthdays for June 26: Nick Offerman, Sean Hayes
Famous birthdays for June 26: Nick Offerman, Sean Hayes

Follow Us