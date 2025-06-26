Trending
Music
June 26, 2025 / 12:10 PM

Blackpink shares 'Deadline' trailer ahead of world tour

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Blackpink released a video teasing its "Deadline" world tour on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blackpink released a video teasing its "Deadline" world tour on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its upcoming tour with a new trailer.

The "Deadline" trailer begins with Rosé standing in a telephone booth in the middle of the desert, wearing knee-high black boots, a jacket, and a cowboy hat.

The clip introduces each of the K-pop stars one-by-one as they pile into a pink convertible.

The group, which consists of Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo, are set to perform in South Korea, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London and Tokyo.

The Deadline world tour begins July 5 and concludes Jan. 18, 2026, and comes on the heels of the members' solo albums.

Rosé released her album Rosie in December, followed by Jisoo's EP, Amortage, in February.

Lisa and Jennie released Alter Ego and Ruby, respectively, in March.

They previously teased their tour in April with a video dedicated to their fanbase, known as "Blinks."

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
Music // 2 hours ago
Brandy, Monica talk 'Boy is Mine' tour, their 'musical marriage'
June 26 (UPI) -- Singers Brandy and Monica said their upcoming "Boy is Mine Tour" was 27 years in the making when they stopped by "Tonight" on Wednesday. The tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour
June 24 (UPI) -- Music icons Brandy and Monica are going on tour together. The "Boy is Mine" tour kicks off Oct. 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Katseye shares 'Beautiful Chaos' highlight medley
Music // 2 days ago
Katseye shares 'Beautiful Chaos' highlight medley
June 23 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teasing their upcoming EP, "Beautiful Chaos," ahead of its Friday release. The album features the singles "Gnarly" and "Gabriela."
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
Music // 2 days ago
Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show
June 23 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton will perform a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in December, marking her first residency in over three decades.
Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show
Music // 2 days ago
Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show
June 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed together for the first time since 2018 at her concert Sunday in Paris. The couple performed "Crazy in Love" and more.
Alex Isley performs 'Good & Plenty' at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 3 days ago
Alex Isley performs 'Good & Plenty' at Tiny Desk concert
June 23 (UPI) -- Alex Isley performed her hit "Good & Plenty" for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series in a new episode released Monday.
Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46
Music // 4 days ago
Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden has died at the age of 46.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
June 21 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Lorde gets a tattoo, goes swimming in 'Hammer' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Lorde gets a tattoo, goes swimming in 'Hammer' music video
June 20 (UPI) -- Lorde released her single "Hammer" and an accompanying music video Friday. The song appears on her forthcoming album, "Virgin."
Haim releases 'I Quit,' first studio album in five years
Music // 5 days ago
Haim releases 'I Quit,' first studio album in five years
June 20 (UPI) -- Haim released "I Quit", their first studio album in five years, and sat down with Kesha to explain the process behind the new record.

Trending Stories

Shari Lewis' life and legacy examined in 'Shari and Lamb Chop' trailer
Shari Lewis' life and legacy examined in 'Shari and Lamb Chop' trailer
Sabrina Carpenter works hotline in ad for Dunkin' Donuts collab
Sabrina Carpenter works hotline in ad for Dunkin' Donuts collab
Dakota Johnson, Stellan Skarsgard to be honored at Karlovy Vary
Dakota Johnson, Stellan Skarsgard to be honored at Karlovy Vary
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Jensen Ackles: 'Supernatural' reunion for 'The Boys' was 'good time'
Movie review: 'M3gan 2.0' has fun with upgrades
Movie review: 'M3gan 2.0' has fun with upgrades

Follow Us