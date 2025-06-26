June 26 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its upcoming tour with a new trailer.

The "Deadline" trailer begins with Rosé standing in a telephone booth in the middle of the desert, wearing knee-high black boots, a jacket, and a cowboy hat.

The clip introduces each of the K-pop stars one-by-one as they pile into a pink convertible.

The group, which consists of Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo, are set to perform in South Korea, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, London and Tokyo.

The Deadline world tour begins July 5 and concludes Jan. 18, 2026, and comes on the heels of the members' solo albums.

Rosé released her album Rosie in December, followed by Jisoo's EP, Amortage, in February.

Lisa and Jennie released Alter Ego and Ruby, respectively, in March.

They previously teased their tour in April with a video dedicated to their fanbase, known as "Blinks."

