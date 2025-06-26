June 26 (UPI) -- Singers Brandy and Monica say their upcoming Boy is Mine Tour was 27 years in the making.

The music icons stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday to discuss their upcoming tour, which takes its name from their 1998 hit song "The Boy is Mine."

Brandy said the idea for the song came from an episode of The Jerry Springer Show.

"One of the topics was 'The Boy is Mine,' and I'm like, 'Oh my god, song idea, let's do this!'" she told Fallon.

Monica added that when she first listened to the lyrics, she knew fans would think they were fighting.

"And people still think we're fighting," she said, adding, "We're a musical marriage."

When Fallon asked if the pair intended to record new music together, Brandy replied that "it opens the door, for sure."

The tour kicks off in Cincinnati Oct. 16 and concludes in Houston Dec. 7.