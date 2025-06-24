Brandy, Monica to launch 'The Boy is Mine' tour

June 24 (UPI) -- Music icons Brandy and Monica are going on tour.

The singers, who collaborated on the 1998 hit song "The Boy is Mine," released a Boy is Mine Tour teaser video Tuesday.

The trailer shows an apparent jail warden walking a new hire to her office, where she is told not to let Brandy and Monica hear one another.

"This is a maximum sound asylum. We keep sounds from getting out," he explains. "These two could destroy the world as we know it if they hear each other. All I care about is that you keep that from happening."

"It just finally felt like the right time," Brandy said in an interview on CBS Mornings. "And I'm just so honored to be here."

"The Boy is Mine" appeared on Brandy's 1998 album Never Say Never and Monica's album The Boy is Mine, released that same year.