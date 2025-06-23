Trending
June 23, 2025 / 3:11 PM

Katseye shares 'Beautiful Chaos' highlight medley

By Jessica Inman
(L-R) Lara Raj, Yoonchae, Daniela, Manon, Megan and Sophia of KATSEYE, from left to right, attend the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday. They are teasing their upcoming EP with a new promo clip. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
(L-R) Lara Raj, Yoonchae, Daniela, Manon, Megan and Sophia of KATSEYE, from left to right, attend the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday. They are teasing their upcoming EP with a new promo clip. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Girl group Katseye is teasing their upcoming EP, Beautiful Chaos, ahead of its Friday release.

A preview, released Monday, gives viewers a glimpse of the five songs featured on the EP, including the previously released "...Gnarly" and "Gabriela."

The upcoming EP will also include the tracks "Gameboy," "Mean Girls" and "M.I.A."

Beautiful Chaos is the second EP from the group, which consists of Daniela, Manon, Lara, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae.

They also previously released music videos for "...Gnarly" and "Gabriela."

The "Gabriela" video featured actress Jessica Alba as the CEO of the fictional Gabriela Enterprises.

