Trending
Music
June 23, 2025 / 1:47 PM

Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Dolly Parton is set to launch a Las Vegas residency show in December. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
1 of 5 | Dolly Parton is set to launch a Las Vegas residency show in December. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton is performing in Las Vegas in December, marking her first residency in Vegas in over three decades.

Parton will take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13, a press release states. She'll perform hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5."

Tickets for her upcoming concert series go on sale beginning Wednesday.

"To say I'm excited would be an understatement," Parton said in a statement. "I haven't worked Vegas in years and I've always loved singing there."

The announcement arrives just weeks after the country legend shared casting news for her upcoming musical, described as her "rag to rhinestones story."

The singer also has a new children's book in the works and a collaboration with Good American jeans.

Dolly Parton's career: Music, red carpets and style

Dolly Parton, who founded the "Imagination Library" in her native Sevier County in Tennessee, attends a function at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 23, 2000. Parton was in town to pick up an award from the Association of American Publishers for her efforts to promote literacy. Her five-year-old program has already donated 150,000 books to the county's children. Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show
Music // 1 hour ago
Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show
June 23 (UPI) -- Beyoncé and Jay-Z performed together for the first time since 2018 at her concert Sunday in Paris. The couple performed "Crazy in Love" and more.
Alex Isley performs 'Good & Plenty' at Tiny Desk concert
Music // 3 hours ago
Alex Isley performs 'Good & Plenty' at Tiny Desk concert
June 23 (UPI) -- Alex Isley performed her hit "Good & Plenty" for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series in a new episode released Monday.
Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46
Music // 1 day ago
Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46
June 22 (UPI) -- Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden has died at the age of 46.
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
June 21 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Lorde gets a tattoo, goes swimming in 'Hammer' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Lorde gets a tattoo, goes swimming in 'Hammer' music video
June 20 (UPI) -- Lorde released her single "Hammer" and an accompanying music video Friday. The song appears on her forthcoming album, "Virgin."
Haim releases 'I Quit,' first studio album in five years
Music // 2 days ago
Haim releases 'I Quit,' first studio album in five years
June 20 (UPI) -- Haim released "I Quit", their first studio album in five years, and sat down with Kesha to explain the process behind the new record.
Benson Boone releases album, 'Mr. Electric Blue' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Benson Boone releases album, 'Mr. Electric Blue' music video
June 20 (UPI) -- Benson Boone released the album "American Heart" and a music video for his song "Mr. Electric Blue" Friday. The singer will promote the album with a new world tour.
Ariana Grande wakes up in 'Twilight Zone' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Ariana Grande wakes up in 'Twilight Zone' music video
June 20 (UPI) -- Pop star and "Wicked" actress Ariana Grande released a music video for her song "Twilight Zone," along with an a cappella version of the track Friday.
Jessica Alba joins Katseye in 'Gabriela' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Jessica Alba joins Katseye in 'Gabriela' music video
June 20 (UPI) -- Jessica Alba stars with Katseye in the music video for their single "Gabriela," which dropped Friday and will appear on the group's upcoming EP, "Beautiful Chaos," due June 27.
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
Music // 3 days ago
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
June 20 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer performed a medley of songs including "125 Degrees" and "Off Script" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday. She released a new album Friday.

Trending Stories

Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
Cohan: Maggie-Hershel relationship is complex, sad in 'Dead City' S2
Famous birthdays for June 21: Lana Del Rey, Meredith Baxter
Famous birthdays for June 21: Lana Del Rey, Meredith Baxter
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation makes them 'way cooler'
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
'Dragon' tops North American box office with $37M
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3 gets teaser, fall release date
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 3 gets teaser, fall release date

Follow Us