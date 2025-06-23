Dolly Parton to launch Las Vegas residency show

June 23 (UPI) -- Country music icon Dolly Parton is performing in Las Vegas in December, marking her first residency in Vegas in over three decades.

Parton will take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 13, a press release states. She'll perform hits like "Jolene" and "9 to 5."

Tickets for her upcoming concert series go on sale beginning Wednesday.

"To say I'm excited would be an understatement," Parton said in a statement. "I haven't worked Vegas in years and I've always loved singing there."

The announcement arrives just weeks after the country legend shared casting news for her upcoming musical, described as her "rag to rhinestones story."

The singer also has a new children's book in the works and a collaboration with Good American jeans.

