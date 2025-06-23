Trending
June 23, 2025 / 12:16 PM

Jay-Z joins Beyonce on stage at her Paris show

By Jessica Inman
Beyoncé (R) and Jay-Z performed together Sunday for the first time since 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Beyoncé (R) and Jay-Z performed together Sunday for the first time since 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Jay-Z joined Beyoncé on the stage for the first time since 2018 Sunday.

The couple, who married in 2008, performed Beyonce's hit single "Crazy in Love" and more during the final Paris show of her Cowboy Carter Tour.

Beyoncé shared photos from the evening on Instagram, including a picture of herself and Jay-Z posing while linking arms.

The pair previously teamed up for a performance during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100.

Their 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, has joined Beyoncé's shows as a dancer, and 8-year-old daughter Rumi has also made an appearance.

Beyonce and Jay-Z also share 8-year-old Sir Carter, Rumi's twin brother.

Miley Cyrus joined Beyoncé in Paris for her Friday show. The duo performed "II Most Wanted."

Cardi B and Kelly Rowland were among the music artists in attendance Sunday.

Beyoncé's tour returns to the United States on June 28.

Beyoncé turns 43: 35 images of the superstar

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

