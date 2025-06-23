Music
Alex Isley performs 'Good & Plenty' at Tiny Desk concert

By Jessica Inman
Alex Isley arrives on the red carpet for BET Awards on June 9. NPR released her Tiny Desk Concert performance on Monday. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
June 23 (UPI) -- Alex Isley performed her hit "Good & Plenty" for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series in a new episode released Monday.

She invited singer and musician Masego to join her on that song, which dropped in 2020.

"I shot a Tiny Desk at home in 2020, so to be here in the office is just magical. I'm happy to be here, and celebrating the release of my new EP When, but also celebrating 10 years of my album Luxury," Isley said.

When dropped April 18, and Isley performed "Mic On" and "Thank You for a Lovely Time" from the EP.

She performed "La Brea," from Luxury.

Her set list also included "Into Orbit," "Love Again," "Mine," "About Him" and "Hands."

Isley was joined by background vocalists Nelson Beato, Astyn Turr and Muhsinah, and DeShaun Allen on drums.

Jay Rojas played guitar, with Dre Pinckney on bass and Darek Cobbs on the keyboard.

Isley, 38, is the daughter of the Isley Brothers' Ernie Isley.

NPR is spotlighting Black music artists in June's Tiny Desks for their Black Music Month.

