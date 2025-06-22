Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden dead at 46

Patrick Walden has died at the age of 46. Image courtesy of UPI

June 22 (UPI) -- Former Babyshambles guitarist Patrick Walden has died at the age of 46.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden's death," the British rock band posted on Instagram Saturday.

"We feel very fortunate to have known/loved and worked with him and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times. Peter, Drew, Mik, Adam."

Details regarding the cause and circumstances of his death were not specified.

Variety noted that Walden was an original member of the band when singer Pete Doherty and Drew McConnell formed it in 2004.

Walden co-wrote six songs on the group's debut album, Down in Albion, then quit the band in 2005 to deal with substance-abuse and legal issues.

Walden -- who also performed with the bands Fluid and White Sport -- reunited with Babyshambles for numerous shows over the years, but never officially rejoined the group.

The current lineup of Babyshambles includes Doherty, McConnell, Mick Whitnall and Adam Ficek.

Their other albums include 2007's Shotter's Nation and 2013's Sequel to the Prequel.

