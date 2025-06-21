Music
June 21, 2025 / 10:21 AM

Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week

By Karen Butler
Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a fourth week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Morgan Wallen's "I'm the Problem" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a fourth week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Lil Wayne's Tha Carter VI, followed by ENHYPEN's Desire: Unleash at No. 3, Addison Rae's Addison at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are My Chemical Romance's Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge at No. 6, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 7, Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 8, Turnstile's Never Enough at No. 9 and Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 10.

CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs walk the red carpet

Host Lainey Wilson arrives on the red carpet for the 58th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on November 20, 2024. Wilson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll. Wilson is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year for "Watermelon Moonshine" and Music Video of the Year for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses." Photo by John Angelillo | License Photo

