June 20, 2025 / 8:55 AM

Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album

By Jessica Inman
Keke Palmer released her album "Just Keke" on Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Keke Palmer released her album "Just Keke" on Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer is back with new music.

The singer, 31, performed a medley of songs including "125 Degrees" and "Off Script" on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

Both tracks are included on her album Just Keke, released Friday.

Palmer appeared on stage in a gold trench coat near an apparent street lamp. As the song continued, she removed the coat to show her red dress with red beading.

Just Keke also includes "Act 1," "What Would Sharon Say?," "Anonymous," "A Kiki and the Bee," "My Confession," "Exposed," "Act 2," "Tea, Boo," "Amnesia," "Same [Expletive] Different Toilet," "I Wanna Know," "Ripples," "Act 3," "Unless It's You," "Misunderstood" and "The End."

She released her album Big Boss in 2023.

Keke Palmer: 30 images of the actress, singer, host

Keke Palmer arrives for the Family Television Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 30, 2005. Palmer got her start in Hollywood as a child actor and appeared in "Barbershop 2: Back in Business" the year prior. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

