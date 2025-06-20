Trending
Music
June 20, 2025 / 9:35 AM

Jessica Alba joins Katseye in 'Gabriela' music video

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Jessica Alba arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2020. She stars in Katseye's latest music video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Jessica Alba arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2020. She stars in Katseye's latest music video. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Actress Jessica Alba joins girl group Katseye in their new music video.

Katseye released a single and video Friday for "Gabriela," which will appear on their upcoming EP, Beautiful Chaos, due June 27.

The music video for the song shows Alba, 44, play the CEO of the fictional Gabriela Enterprises. She stands at the head of a conference table, with the members of Katseye in attendance.

"I've built and sustained this empire over the last 20 years," Alba says before the music starts. "A miracle truly. No thanks to any of you. I would love to say that my legacy is in capable hands. But alas, the talent in this room is quite disappointing."

"However, one of you must succeed me, and claim my name as the next CEO of Gabriela Enterprises," she continues.

The members of Katseye -- Daniela, Manon, Lara, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae -- then fight over who will replace Alba.

Beautiful Chaos will mark the group's second EP.

"We are so excited to invite you into this beautiful and chaotic world that we have built," the group captioned an Instagram post promoting the upcoming release. "Thank you for being here."

Katseye is also set to take the stage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Saturday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
Music // 2 hours ago
Keke Palmer performs on 'Kimmel,' releases 'Just Keke' album
June 20 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer performed a medley of songs including "125 Degrees" and "Off Script" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" Thursday. She released a new album Friday.
Lorde visits Hampstead Heath in 'Hammer' trailer
Music // 1 day ago
Lorde visits Hampstead Heath in 'Hammer' trailer
June 19 (UPI) -- New Zealand singer Lorde is previewing her upcoming song "Hammer" and its accompanying music video, which arrive Friday.
The Offspring perform 'Come Out and Play' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 1 day ago
The Offspring perform 'Come Out and Play' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
June 18 (UPI) -- The Offspring appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to play the song "Come Out and Play" from their 1994 album, "Smash."
Justin Bieber voices his anger, exhaustion: 'I know I'm broken'
Music // 2 days ago
Justin Bieber voices his anger, exhaustion: 'I know I'm broken'
June 17 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber said he feels "broken," "tired" and "angry," when he discussed his mental state on Instagram Monday.
Steve Martin, Alison Brown perform '5 Days Out' on 'Kimmel'
Music // 3 days ago
Steve Martin, Alison Brown perform '5 Days Out' on 'Kimmel'
June 17 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Alison Brown performed their single "5 Days Out, 2 Days Back" with Tim O'Brien on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday.
Twice teases 'celebration' album 'This is For'
Music // 3 days ago
Twice teases 'celebration' album 'This is For'
June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is commemorating 10 years together with a new studio album, "This is For."
Jonas Brothers switch venues for six upcoming concerts
Music // 4 days ago
Jonas Brothers switch venues for six upcoming concerts
June 15 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers have announced plans to switch venues for six of the fraternal pop music trio's upcoming concerts.
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival canceled due to weather
Music // 5 days ago
Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival canceled due to weather
June 14 (UPI) -- This weekend's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., has been canceled due to bad weather.
Morgan Wallen's 'I Am the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'I Am the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
June 14 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "I Am the Problem" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Daywalkers, Vampires face off in 'Zombies 4' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Daywalkers, Vampires face off in 'Zombies 4' music video
June 13 (UPI) -- Disney is teasing the upcoming film "Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires" with a new music video ahead of the July 10 premiere on Disney Channel.

Trending Stories

Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24
Bandai Namco sets 'Little Nightmares' showcase for June 24
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
Disney+ to adapt Korean webtoon 'The Remarried Empress'
Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet
Brianne Howey: 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3 is 'most emotional' yet
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation make them 'way cooler'
'KPop Demon Hunters' cast says animation make them 'way cooler'
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: How to watch, what to expect

Follow Us