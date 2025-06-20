Trending
June 20, 2025 / 1:07 PM

Benson Boone releases album, 'Mr. Electric Blue' music video

By Jessica Inman
Benson Boone released the album "American Heart" and a music video for "Mr. Electric Blue" on Friday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Benson Boone released the album "American Heart" and a music video for "Mr. Electric Blue" on Friday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Benson Boone is back with new music.

The singer, 22, released a music video for his single "Mr. Electric Blue" Friday.

The song appears on Boone's second studio album American Heart, also released Friday.

The video begins as Boone walks into his agent's (Jack LaFrantz) office, wearing a shirt that reads "One Hit Wonder," a seemingly tongue-in-cheek reference to his hit song "Beautiful Things."

"We need something new. We need a new gimmick, maybe good songwriting," the agent says.

"You know I can't do that," Benson replies.

The agent says that Boone owes him $10 million, and the video shows Boone walking dogs, cleaning a pool and washing a car to try and earn the money.

Other tracks on his new album include "Man in Me," "Mystical Magical," "Reminds Me of You," "Momma Song," "I Wanna be the One You Call," "Wanted Man," "Take Me Home" and "Young American Heart."

