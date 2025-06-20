Trending
Music
June 20, 2025 / 12:21 PM

Ariana Grande wakes up in 'Twilight Zone' music video

By Jessica Inman
Ariana Grande released a music video Friday for her song "Twilight Zone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Ariana Grande released a music video Friday for her song "Twilight Zone." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Pop star and Wicked actress Ariana Grande released a music video for her song "Twilight Zone," along with an a cappella version of the track Friday.

The music video begins with the elderly Grande from her Brighter Days Ahead short film watching a video of her younger self wake up.

"Did I dream the whole thing? Was I just a nightmare?" she sings as she awakens.

Grande takes in her ransacked surroundings and walks downstairs to find the area flooded.

The video appears to be a prequel to the "Supernatural" video, released in May, which shows her leaving the home and walking through a ravaged residential area before being beamed up into an alien spacecraft.

The a cappella version of her song was met with love from her fans.

"Her voice is so unbelievably beautiful and soothing," one fan commented. "Her vocals are angelic."

Grande released the deluxe version of her Eternal Sunshine album on March 28.

Ariana Grande turns 30: a look back

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

