June 20, 2025 / 1:50 PM

Haim releases 'I Quit,' first studio album in five years

By Ben Hooper
Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim released "I Quit," Haim's first studio album in five years. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim released "I Quit," Haim's first studio album in five years. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

June 20 (UPI) -- Haim released I Quit, their first studio album in five years, and sat down with Kesha to explain the process behind the new record.

The album marks the sisters' first new album release since Women in Music Pt. III in 2020.

The sisters -- Este, Danielle and Alana -- sat down with longtime friend Kesha to discuss their new album in an episode of Spotify's Countdown To.

"We've always been obsessed with how people can mix sounds and genres," Danielle Haim said in a clip released to Instagram. "That's just always been our bag."

The sisters also shared how the album's title, I Quit, is a reference to a scene in the film That Thing You Do when Jimmy (Johnathon Schaech) sings those words into a microphone in the studio.

Haim also released the official audio Friday for the song "Million Years" on YouTube.

I Quit is out Friday in record stores and on streaming platforms.

