June 19, 2025 / 10:14 AM

Lorde visits Hampstead Heath in 'Hammer' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Lorde is previewing her song "Hammer," which drops Friday. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
Lorde is previewing her song "Hammer," which drops Friday. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

June 19 (UPI) -- New Zealand singer Lorde is previewing new music.

The music artist, 28, will drop the song "Hammer" and an accompanying music video Friday.

She announced the upcoming release with a 17-second preview clip Wednesday.

Viewers see the singer sitting on a park bench in Hampstead Heath park in London, with pigeons sitting on her shoulders. She wear her hairs in braids and runs down a hill.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Lorde said that "Hammer" would be the last song she drops ahead of her upcoming album Virgin, which arrives June 27. She described the single as "an ode to city life and horniness to be honest" in the caption.

She previously released the tracks "Man of the Year" and "What was That."

The album will also feature the songs "Shapeshifter," "Favorite Daughter," "Current Affairs," "Clearblue," "GRWM," "Broken Glass," "If She Could See Me Now" and "David."

