June 18 (UPI) -- The Offspring appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to play the song "Come Out and Play" from their 1994 album, Smash.

The punk rockers appeared on Tuesday night's episode as part of the "Jimmy Kimmel Concert Series" segment, presented by Live Nation.

The Offspring's latest album, Supercharged, released Oct. 11.

The band is preparing to tour in support of the album. The Supercharged Worldwide tour kicks off July 11 in West Palm Beach, Fla.