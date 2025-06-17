June 17 (UPI) -- Steve Martin and Alison Brown performed their single "5 Days Out, 2 Days Back" with Tim O'Brien on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday.

Martin, 79, played the banjo with Brown, while O'Brien sang and performed on the mandolin.

The group performed in front of a country road backdrop as O'Brien sang about how the guitar had been a "northern star."

Martin wrote the song, which was released March 28.

"Martin's lyrics tell a story familiar to all touring musicians of balancing life on the road with the pull of loved ones at home," an official synopsis reads.

The song was released alongside a music video that shows clips of highways and snippets of the artists performing together.

Martin posted a photo of himself and Brown with a smiling Kimmel on Instagram.

"Stern-faced me and Alison Brown on Kimmel tonight," he captioned the image. "I lightened up eventually."

Martin and Brown will release a collection of songs later this year.

In addition to his music, Martin stars with Martin Short and Selena Gomez on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. Martin discussed the show in his interview with Kimmel, confirming that filming has finished on Season 5.