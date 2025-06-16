June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is commemorating 10 years together with a new studio album, This is For.

The K-pop stars teased their upcoming release with a short video Monday.

The clip shows a vanilla cake with red frosting that appears to say This is For.

The album "is a celebration for Twice and Once," an official description reads, referring to the group's fan base, known as Once.

Twice consists of members Momo, Sana, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Jihyo, Chaeyoung, Jeongyeon, Mina and Dahyun.

They will promote the album with a world tour, which kicks off July 19 in Incheon, South Korea, and concludes Dec. 14 in Bangkok, with additional dates to be announced.

Twice's most recent full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, was released in 2021.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet